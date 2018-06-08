Fatal shooting under investigation in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton are investigating after a man was shot dead Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding around 6:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Arthur Street found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Plymouth County District Attorney spokeswoman Beth Stone.

Officials have not identified the victim.

No additional details were immediately available.

