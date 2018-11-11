Fatal shooting under investigation in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Bedford are investigating after a man was fatally shot in New Bedford Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding around 2:19 a.m. to reports of shots fired on Shawmut Ave. found 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena lying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney spokesman Gregg Miliote.

Pena was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:40 a.m.

New Bedford Police and State Police Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)