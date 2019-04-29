Fatal tractor-trailer rollover on Mass. Pike in Brighton causing major delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fatal rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major traffic delays on the Mass. Pike in Brighton on Monday.

Troopers responding to a stretch of highway near Exit 20 found an overturned tractor-trailer blocking lanes on the eastbound and westbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Only the right travel lanes on both sides of the highway are open.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected through the afternoon.

Crime and crash reconstruction teams have been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#MAtraffic Only right travel lanes on I-90 E/B and W/B at Exit 20 in #Brighton open. All other lanes closed. This is a single veh (TT), fatal crash. Troopers from Troop H, Recon, Crime Scene, and @SCDAONews investigating. Expect significant delays and avoid area if possible. https://t.co/TkqHKCz46O — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 29, 2019

