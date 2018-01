MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire that happened on Saturday.

Officials said a man was killed when when one vehicle side-swiped another on the Everett Turnpike.

A woman and her child were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is an ongoing investigation.

