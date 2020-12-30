NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A fatal fire in a Newport apartment on Christmas night was caused by an unattended frying pan heating on a stove, Vermont state fire investigators said Wednesday.

Jonathan Coe, 39, was unable to get out of the second-floor apartment and died in the fire, police said.

Newport firefighters quickly put out the fire and stopped its spread, saving the rest of the building, fire investigators said.

An autopsy determined that Coe suffered severe smoke inhalation and burns.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Newport City Police Department or Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 802-878-7111 or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.

