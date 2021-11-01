QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury is deliberating on the fate of a man, who’s accused in connection with a deadly bar fight in 2019.

Matthew Potter is charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the January 2019 fight outside the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post that left Chris McCallum, of Bridgewater, unconscious and bleeding on the ground outside the bar on Moon Island Road.

Potter and his brother, Steven Potter, were argumentative and acting aggressively before starting the fight with a member of the American Legion Post, court documents indicate.

When they were eventually thrown out of the facility, a scuffle is said to have broken out outside, involving the Potters, McCallum, and several others.

At one point during the fight, police say McCallum was punched, causing him to fall over and slam his head on the ground. He died two days later.

The state medical examiner’s office filed a death certificate in August, which indicated McCallum died from blunt force trauma and that his manner of death was a homicide.

The 44-year-old left behind his wife and three sons.

Lawyers from both sides made their closing statements in court on Monday.

“Find Matthew Potter guilty because the evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Matthew Potter is guilty,” said prosecutor Daniel Bennett.

“Deadly force? The government’s theory is that he punched him. There’s no deadly force. That’s their theory; there’s no evidence,” defense attorney Kevin Reddington said.

Steven Potter, who has been employed as an EMT with Boston EMS for more than two years, is facing assault charges related to two other people who were involved in the fight but not to McCallum, officials said.



