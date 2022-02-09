As high school winter sports continue across Massachusetts, so does the debate over requiring athletes to wear masks.

On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced students and staff at public schools across the state will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside starting February 28.

RELATED: ‘Can’t throw caution to wind’: MTA president questions safety of state’s decision to lift school mask mandate on heels of February vacation

So what does that mean for student-athletes? Masks were made mandatory by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association for students and coaches participating in indoor winter sports.

Following Baker’s announcement, the MIAA has yet to announce any policy changes. Though, it appears that once the state mandate is lifted, the organization may leave it up to local cities and towns to enforce their own rules.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)