Father, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A father and his two young children were found dead Monday in a garage in Connecticut in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Norwalk police said they responded to a home shortly after 7:30 a.m. after someone called 911 but hung up. The bodies were found in a detached garage behind a multi-family home in the city’s South Norwalk section.

The victims were identified as Gessell Moncado, 5, her 4-year-old brother Jesus Moncado and their father, 27-year-old Yimi Moncado, all of Norwalk.

Police did not release details of how they died.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” police said in a statement.

