WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton father who had been charged with bringing a gun into a high school in Worcester to confront a student has been acquitted.

Jerome Weeks, 41, was found not guilty Wednesday of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Investigators alleged that Weeks brought the firearm into the Doherty Memorial High School around 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in search of a boy who allegedly punched his 14-year-old daughter on the school bus.

A student told authorities they saw a gun in Weeks’ car prior to the incident.

Weeks denied having a gun and his lawyer argued that there was no sign of a firearm on his person in the school’s surveillance footage.

