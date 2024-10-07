PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A father accused of kidnapping his son from a daycare in Canton faced a judge Monday, agreeing to travel back to Massachusetts days after his arrest in Rhode Island.

Canton police said Nathan Dorosario Sr. did not have custody of his son, Nathan Dorosario Jr. when he took him from a daycare in the area of 1 Wellness Way on Thursday of last week.

Police found Dorosario Sr. and his son in the area of Webster Street in Pawtucket roughly 90 minutes after the alleged kidnapping and took Dorosario Sr. into custody.

Dorosario Jr. was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and reunited with his mother.

SKY7-HD was over the scene when police located the pair and spotted police putting Dorosario Sr. into handcuffs.

Initially expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, Dorosario Sr. waited through the weekend before he was brought into court Monday afternoon.

Dorosario Sr. said he currently lives in Lincoln, Rhode Island. He agreed to be picked up by Canton police to face court proceedings in Massachusetts.

Officials in the courtroom said Dorosario Sr. could be picked up and transported as early as Tuesday.

Court documents show the mother of Dorosario Jr. took out a restraining order just two days before the alleged kidnapping.

Now in custody, it was not clear as of Monday when Dorosario Sr. will appear in court in Massachusetts.

