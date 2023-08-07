BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of killing his missing daughter is set to be sentenced Monday on charges unrelated to Harmony Montgomery’s death.

Adam Montgomery, 33, will be sentenced following his conviction in June on charges of being an armed career criminal, receiving stolen property, and theft.

He is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Harmony, who hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Police believe Montgomery struck Harmony in the head multiple times, resulting in her death. He is set to go on trial in that case in November.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)