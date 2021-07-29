WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A father accused of swinging a knife and a bat at teenage lifeguards at a Worcester pool is set to face a judge Thursday.

Carlos Betancourt, 42, of Worcester, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon — knife, assault with a dangerous weapon — bat, and vandalism.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the Lincoln Village pool house on Country Club Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday learned that lifeguards had asked a group of children who were not listening to leave, according to Worcester police.

Betancourt, the father of the children, allegedly walked into the pool house where the lifeguards had gathered and began verbally arguing with them.

He then took out a knife and swung it at a 17-year-old male lifeguard, who in turn jumped back and was not hit, police said.

Betancourt went back to a vehicle in the parking lot, grabbed a baseball bat, and returned to the pool house before swinging the bat and nearly hitting a 15-year-old female lifeguard, police added.

He allegedly used the bat the smash the front glass door of the pool house and fled the scene.

Betancourt was located at a Liberty Street address and placed under arrest.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old lifeguard was stabbed at Bell Pond in Worcester.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with that attack.

