Father and 6-year-old son found dead in Derry, N.H. home

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) — A man and his son were found dead in a mobile home in Derry, New Hampshire on Monday.

Police said they were called to the home Monday afternoon to do a welfare check and found the 39-year-old man and his 6-year-old son dead inside. They were the only people in the house at the time.

Autopsies will be done Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

