CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car in a crash in Chelsea over the weekend asked for prayers on Monday as he said his daughter fights for her life.

Police said the driver smashed through a fence and hit the girl in a parking lot Sunday night.

The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver is now facing charges.

“My daughter just needs prayers and prayers and prayers,” said Teddy Tene.

Tene said his daughter was in a coma Monday.

“She’s not doing well at all,” he said. “Her lungs are bruised, her heart is bruised, she’s having a hard time feeding right now.”

The crash happened at the Rise Cannabis parking lot off Beacham Street when witnesses said they saw a black convertible speed through a neighboring Dunkin’ parking lot. Witnesses said the car then went airborne, flying over another car and hitting the teenage girl.

“I didn’t have any time to think about it. It just hit us, went over our car and as soon as it was over, I got out to see what happened and saw the woman on the ground behind us,” said one person who was inside the car that the convertible flew over.

The victim’s father said he ran to his daughter and tried to resuscitate her before emergency crews took her to a hospital.

“It’s the hardest time right now in our lives and we’re just looking for prayers,” Tene said.

Police said the driver, a 44-year-old man from Watertown, is facing charges including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The family of the victim, meanwhile, is holding onto hope that she will pull through.

“She needs God and she needs prayer and she needs love,” Tene said. “She needs a whole lot of love.”

There was damage still visible at the site of the crash on Monday night.

Police said the driver already charged in this case could be facing additional charges. The driver is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)