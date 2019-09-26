ANSONIA, CONN. (WHDH) - A father and an aunt are facing charges after a 2-year-old boy was found walking on the roof in Ansonia, Connecticut Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to 681 Main St. just before 9 a.m. found the boy on the roof about 30 feet above the ground, Ansonia police said.

Officer Christopher Kelley talked to the child to keep him from moving around the roof while Sgt. Christopher Flynn and officer Peter Lovermi III forced entry into the house to get the boy, police added.

The officers allegedly encountered the child’ father, 23-year-old David Hustek, and the child’s aunt, 20-year-old Sarah Barker, sleeping inside the home.

The child was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons but police say he did not appear to be injured.

Hustek and Barker were arrested and each charged with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment — first degree.

They are scheduled to appear Thursday in Derby Superior Court.

The home was found to be in deplorable living conditions, according to police.

City building officials were contacted and the home was reportedly condemned.

