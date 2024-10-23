WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man faced a judge Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing in connection with the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

Francisco Ortiz, 34, was ordered held without assault and battery charges. His daughter was found unresponsive last Tuesday after reportedly falling on the floor, Worcester police said.

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the child, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police. An autopsy revealed the child had a skull fracture on the top of her head consistent with a two-story fall, as well as other injuries, a police report said.

“The child’s bruises were significant. Injuries included her left eye, her left and right earlobe, both sides of her neck and chin, her left and right arms, across her upper chest, her abdomen, both hips, her knees, her lower legs, her feet, as well as her neck, and abrasions on her back,” said prosecutor Courtney Sans.

Ortiz was arrested and his other two children were placed in the care of the state, officials said.

“This is albeit a tragic case, but it is at this point a child abuse case. The only true victims that present a risk to the defendant being released are the children, who are now in custody of the commonwealth,” said defense attorney David Hayes Erickson.

Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)