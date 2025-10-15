MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The attorney representing Adam Montgomery, the convicted killer who is serving a 56-years to life sentence for murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony, appeared before the New Hampshire state Supreme Court Wednesday morning, looking to convince the justices to grant him a new trial.

Montgomery was convicted of murdering Harmony in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2019. Harmony’s body was never recovered.

The appeal before the High Court focused on several aspect of Montgomery’s trial last year. The defense had concerns an assault charge against him shouldn’t have been combined with the murder charge.

There were also concerns with the state’s star witness, Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, who pleaded out to a perjury charge and was serving an 18-month sentence.

In the appeal, the defense argued Kayla had credibility issues and a history of dishonesty. They also argued body camera footage presented at the trial should have included the audio, something the judge did not allow.

Prosecutors, in their 15 minute argument, made it clear the trial court committed no error, and even if they did, the error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.

