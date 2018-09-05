Father, daughter arrested after search uncovers heroin in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A father and daughter were arrested in Hooksett, New Hampshire Tuesday after a search of a suspicious vehicle uncovered heroin, officials said.

An officer who spotted a suspicious vehicle on Sunrise Boulevard spoke with the occupants, one of whom gave a fake name, but was later identified as Dennis Gross, 47, according to Hooksett police. The officer later found Gross’ daughter, Karleigh, 19, in the bed of the truck under a tarp.

After the Gross’ gave consent for the officer to search the vehicle, a baggie of heroin was allegedly found in Karleigh Gross’ purse and she was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs. Dennis Gross was arrested after the officer determined he had a warrant out for his arrest.

They were both transported to the Hooksett Police Department where they were booked and processed.

Dennis was released on $885 personal recognizance bail and is due in Hooksett District Court on Oct. 18.

Karleigh was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 20 in Merrimack Superior Court.

