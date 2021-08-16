HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a father and daughter who were killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanson last Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Monponsett Street at Hill Road around 9:30 p.m. found James Ripley, 58, of Halifax, lying in the roadway, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He was transported to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.

Ripley’s 19-year-old daughter, Jenna, also of Halifax, was located at the crash site and pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

