Father delivers baby girl on side of the road in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — A Kentucky father delivered his daughter on the side of the highway after his wife was unable to make it to the hospital.

James and Tiffany Stanley were on the way to the hospital after she started having contractions with her fourth baby, who was not supposed to arrive for at least two weeks. James Stanley said he only made it a few minutes before his wife told him to call 911.

“I mean, I’ve done, I know what it feels like. This is happening right now,” said Tiffany Stanley.

With help from the 911 operator, James Stanley delivered the baby, a girl they named Stella. She and her mother are now home from the hospital and are doing well.

