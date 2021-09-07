NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has died after trying to save his 6-year-old son and another child who were having trouble swimming in a lake on Labor Day, police said.

Victor Garcia, 26, of Norwalk, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled from the waters at the Candlewood Shores beach in New Milford late Monday afternoon, Hearst Connecticut Media reported.

Garcia’s son and a 10-year-old girl were brought to shore by others and were not seriously injured, while Garcia was pulled from the water by another family member, New Milford police Lt. Lee Grabner said. Police officers performed CPR until medics arrived and brought Garcia to a hospital.

Garcia’s cause of death was not immediately clear. The chief medical examiner’s office will be performing an autopsy.

The children were brought to Danbury hospital and later released.

Garcia’s family was visiting Candlewood Lake from Norwalk, Grabner said.

