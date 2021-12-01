(WHDH) — A 22-year-old father was arrested Tuesday on a charge of murder in connection with the recent beating death of his 8-week-old son, authorities said.

Dylan Castimore, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is facing charges including second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his son, Daxton, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to an apartment building on North 4th Avenue on Saturday morning found Daxton unconscious and not breathing.

Preliminary evidence suggested that Daxton may have been assaulted and Castimore was the only person present with the infant before emergency personnel were notified, according to police.

An autopsy revealed that Daxton suffered a skull fracture, broken ribs, and a laceration to his liver. A coroner determined that his cause of death was homicide.

Castimore was taken into custody on a warrant that carries a $1 million cash bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)