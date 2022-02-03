(WHDH) — The father of a missing newborn girl whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert in Memphis, Tennessee, has been arrested on murder charges, authorities said.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, is facing charges including two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, and tampering or fabricating with evidence in the deaths of 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle and 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Kennedy Hoyle has not been located but police said “evidence suggests that she is deceased.”

She was last seen Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis.

“The search will continue to recover her remains,” police said.

Danielle Hoyle was reportedly found fatally shot late Tuesday night near an abandoned vehicle in the city.

Investigators say Kennedy had been with her mother prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

