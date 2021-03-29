NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and his girlfriend have been indicted in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Fall River boy with special needs and the abuse of one of his triplet brothers, officials said.

A Bristol County Grand Jury on Friday indicted John Almond, 33, and Jacyln Marie Coleman, 26, on charges of second-degree murder and neglect of a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Coleman was also indicted on a charge of withholding evidence from an official proceeding after authorities say she attempted to destroy a cellphone in the presence of a police officer.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive male at 107 Green St. in Fall River around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2020, found 14-year-old David Almond covered in feces and living in abhorrent conditions, Quinn said.

David Almond, who suffered from an intellectual disability, was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they also determined that one of David Almond’s triplet brothers, Michael Almond, was the victim of neglect.

He was reportedly found in emaciated condition and was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment.

“The facts and circumstances relating to the indictments are extremely disturbing and egregious,” Quinn said. “I want to thank the prosecutors for their efforts in investigating. We look forward to prosecuting these matters in superior court.”

