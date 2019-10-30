(WHDH) — A father who has been given just months to live shared a special moment with his teenage daughters who always dreamed of their dad dancing with them on their wedding days.

Jason Halbert was diagnosed with grade IV Glioblastoma Multiforme on April 18 after doctors found a brain tumor in his brain stem, according to his wife, Nicole.

He underwent six weeks of radiation and a couple rounds of chemotherapy; however, the cancer had migrated to his cerebral spinal fluid and he was diagnosed with Leptomeningeal Disease, giving him just two to three months to live.

“We have raised two daddy’s girls and I was about to break their hearts,” Nicole Clowson Halbert wrote on Facebook. “Their future suddenly looked very different. The dreams they had of their daddy walking them down the aisle had come to a screeching halt. The certain songs they’ve played hundreds of times while imagining themselves swirling around a dance floor, in the perfect dress, in the arms of the first man they ever loved, suddenly took on new meaning.”

The family came up with the idea to create the father-daughter dance that they would have shared at their weddings.

Friends donated wedding dresses and offered to do the girls’ hair and make-up.

A venue offered full use of their facilities and a talented photographer captured the event on camera.

Through tears and smiles, the daughters danced with their father.

The dances were caught on video which has been stored for safekeeping until the girls’ wedding days.

