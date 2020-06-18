Father of DJ Henry, Easton man fatally shot by officer, wants case reopened

The father of an Easton college student who was fatally shot by police in New York is asking the state to reopen his son’s case.

DJ Henry, a student at Pace University, was out with friends when he was shot and killed by a police officer in Pleasantville, New York in October 2010.

Henry’s parents say the officers failed to get him medical attention that could have saved his life.

Henry’s father, Daron Sr., took to social media to say that they won’t disclose evidence from the case that was presented to the District Attorney.

New evidence, he said, must be presented for the case to be reexamined.

“So we don’t know whether or not they knew what we learned when we filed the civil suit on civil discovery, important facts,” he said.

The officer who shot and killed Henry claimed Henry tried to run him over when he jumped on the hood of his car and opened fire.

He later admitted he could have stepped out of the way but was cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury. No civil rights charges were ever filed.

The family was awarded $6 million in a settlement in 2016.

Daron Sr. is asking the public to reach out to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to get the case reopened on his behalf.

