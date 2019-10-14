Father of groom in NH wedding attack says his son stopped shooter

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The father of the groom who was injured during a double shooting at a wedding in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday says his son helped stop the gunman.

Angelo Castiglione was watching his son, Mark, prepare to marry Claire McMullen at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street when a man started shooting at the wedding party.

“I witnessed the whole thing,” Angelo Castiglione said. “When he started shooting I told my wife, ‘Get out of here, it’s a shooter.'”

The man, later identified as Dale Holloway, 37, allegedly shot McMullen in the arm and Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest.

Castiglione said his son went after the shooter.

“I started to go up the altar to my son but my son ran right up the stairs and grabbed [the shooter] and wrestled with him, took the gun out of his hand and got him under control until police came,” Angelo Castiglione recalled.

“He’s got a big mark and bump on his forehead. He says he feels OK,” he continued. “In my eyes, he’s a hero and I want people to know it.”

Mark Castiglione was hospitalized and later released. McMullen was also taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Choate was transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police arrested Mark Castiglione’s son, Brandon, earlier this month for the death of Minister Luis Garcia, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

A church leader told 7NEWS that Garcia had been mentoring Brandon Castiglione at a home in Londonderry where he lived with his father.

Holloway is reportedly the stepson of Garcia.

“There are several different families that are involved and other people from the community, so finding out what the connection was between those is something that we’re still going through right now,” Agati said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)