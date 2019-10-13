Father of groom in NH wedding attack says his son stopped shooter

The father of the groom who was injured during a double shooting at a wedding in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday says his son is a hero who helped stop the gunman.

Angelo Castiglione was watching his son, Mark, prepare to marry Claire McMullen at the New England Pentecostal Church when a man started shooting at the wedding party.

“I witnessed the whole thing,” Angelo Castiglione said. “When he started shooting I told my wife ‘Get out of here, it’s a shooter.'”

The man, later identified as Dale Holloway, 37, allegedly McMullen in the arm and Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest. Castiglione said his son went after the shooter.

“I started to go up the altar to my son, but my son ran right up the stairs and grabbed [the shooter] and wrestled with him, took the gun out of his hand and got him under control until police came,” Angelo Castiglione said.

McMullen is expected to be released from the hospital today, officials said. Choate is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center, but is awake and alert, according to a fellow bishop.

Holloway is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and assaulting Mark Castiglione by hitting him with a handgun.

Officials are looking into connections between the Castiglione family and Holloway. Holloway is the stepson of Luis Garcia, a pastor at New England Pentecostal Church who was shot and killed earlier this month. Brandon Castiglione, Mark Castiglione’s son, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

