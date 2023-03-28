A New Hampshire man accused of killing his daughter in 2019 has had new charges brought against him.

Adam Montgomery, 32, was recently indicted on two firearm charges, after prosecutors said he was in possession of a pistol and a rifle between 2009 and 2014 while having several felony convictions on his record.

Montgomery was arrested and charged with charges including murder in October of last year in connection with the death of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Harmony disappeared in 2019 but wasn’t reported missing until 2021.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives returned to places Harmony had lived, digging up yards and removing furniture, including a refrigerator at one residence. Despite not finding a body, police announced over the summer in 2022 that they believed the girl had been murdered.

Investigators last fall said that Adam Montgomery allegedly destroyed his daughter’s body between December 2019 and March 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)