WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Weymouth boy who became famous for his brain cancer battle received another difficult diagnosis.

Jarlath Waters, father of “Mighty Quinn” Waters, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a tumor in his brain.

He will undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

His son, “Might Quinn”, was diagnosed with brain cancer at three years old. While he was stuck inside, members of the community came by his window to cheer him up.

He was also invited to Bruins and Red Sox games.

After two long fights, Quinn was declared cancer-free in March.

