(CNN) — The father of a Hawaii woman who went missing two weeks ago was found dead on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Ryan Kobayashi had traveled to Los Angeles to help find his daughter, Hannah Kobayashi. The 30-year-old woman was last heard from on November 11, three days after she didn’t board a connecting flight to New York City during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Ryan Kobayashi’s body was found Sunday around 4 a.m. on West Century Boulevard, the LAPD confirmed to CNN – at an address near the airport. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined he died by suicide.

The Kobayashi family said the “devastating tragedy” only adds to their anguish.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” the family said in a statement released through a nonprofit group helping with the search for Hannah Kobayashi.

“As you can imagine, the family is devastated,” Hannah Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told CNN. She said Ryan “died of a broken heart.”

Since Hannah’s disappearance, the elder Kobayashi had spoken to the media on behalf of his family and sought help from the public to find his daughter.

“Hannah loved to travel. She loved photography, art, music. I wasn’t too close with her … growing up. We hadn’t had contact for a while,” Ryan Kobayashi told CNN in an interview last week. “I’m just trying to make up. I’m trying to get her back. That’s my main focus.”

In their statement, the Kobayashi family urged the public to “maintain focus on the search.”

“Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah,” the statement read.

In another statement released by Pidgeon, the Kobayashi family said they have been “overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love and support during this profoundly difficult time.”

“Every step you take, every poster you hang, every message you share, and every act of kindness brings us closer to finding Hannah. We cannot thank you enough for standing by us through this journey,” the family said.

Family received suspicious text messages

Hannah was supposed to visit her aunt in upstate New York, her sister Sydni Kobayashi previously told CNN.

She and her ex-boyfriend had planned a trip to New York when they were still together, according to her sister. Since the tickets couldn’t be refunded, they decided to keep their tickets but change seats and travel separately, she added. The ex-boyfriend, unlike Hannah, boarded a connecting flight to New York City from Los Angeles.

CNN obtained a photo which appears to show Hannah getting off her flight at the Los Angeles airport. The next day, she was spotted at a Taschen bookstore at The Grove, a shopping mall in Los Angeles, her sister said.

She then sent a Venmo payment to two people whose names the family did not recognize, according to her sister.

A video was posted on YouTube on November 10, showing Hannah at the LeBron XXII Trial Experience, an event held at the Nike store in the same shopping center. A photo of the event was also posted on her Instagram account, her sister said.

In the days after the 30-year-old missed her flight, family and friends received a series of suspicious texts from her phone.

On November 11 – the last day anyone heard from the missing woman – her mother texted her, asking whether she made it to New York. Hannah responded no, her sister said. She also sent messages to a friend saying she didn’t feel safe, and someone was trying to steal her identity and funds, according to screenshots her sister sent to CNN.

“Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f**k since Friday,” one message to a friend said.

Another message said, “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” followed by one saying, “For someone I thought I loved.”

On November 15, the LAPD missing persons unit made a poster about Hannah’s disappearance, saying she was last seen at the airport. It said she has freckles on her face and a tattoo on her forearm.

On November 17, in a statement posted to Facebook, Sydni Kobayashi said the family had obtained surveillance footage showing her sister around the downtown Metro train station near Crypto.com Arena, although it was unclear exactly when the footage was taken.

In the footage, Hannah is not alone and “does not appear to be in good condition,” the family wrote on Facebook, saying they are unable to share further details.