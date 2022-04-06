CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of assaulting his 7-year-old daughter who disappeared in 2019 is facing new charges after he allegedly stole a rifle and shotgun that same year, authorities said.

Adam Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including two counts of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing the rifle and the shotgun, two counts of receiving stolen property for receiving or retaining the rifle and the shotgun, two counts of felon in possession for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of one or more qualifying felonies, and two counts of armed career criminal for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of three or more qualifying felonies, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The alleged gun thefts occurred in September or October of 2019, but the new charges are not related to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, according to investigators

“There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery,” Formella’s office said.

Manchester Police Department

Adam and Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, have both been formally indicted on the charges they were arrested on earlier this year related to the child’s well-being.

Both have pleaded not guilty, telling police that Harmony was living with her mother in Massachusetts. Her mother said she last saw her daughter during a phone video conversation around Easter 2019.

The search for Harmony remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or current whereabouts is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-203-6060.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)