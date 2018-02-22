Father of Stoneman Douglas victim: ‘I don’t want anyone else to say, my kid that was murdered’

PARKLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – The father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Meadow Pollack said he is adamant in making sure no other mass shooting happens again.

Andy Pollack left a set of photos of his daughter with President Donald Trump after meeting with him for a listening session on Wednesday.

“I left him with a collage of pictures and a frame,” Pollack said. “I said, ‘Mr. President, every morning, I want you to look at those pictures of my daughter to give you energy to fight for this, to make it happen, so no other family’s got to go in that office.’”

Pollack joined several people at the listening session held by Trump at the White House. Pollack was passionate when he addressed Trump during the session.

“It should have been one school shooting, and we should have fixed it,” Pollack said Wednesday. “I’m pissed, ’cause my daughter, I’m not gonna see again. She’s not here. She’s not here. She’s in North Lauderdale at King David Cemetery … That’s where I go to see my kid now.”

Pollack said he went to the White House on a mission.

“I wasn’t there on vacation. I’m there so this doesn’t happen again,” Pollack said. “The president was very accommodating, and he understood the severity of what happened.”

Pollack said he met with Trump in the oval office during his visit to Washington.

“He had his assistant walk us right into the oval office. We showed him pictures of our daughter so he could put a face with it,” Pollack said. “It’s not just one of the 17. It’s my kid, Meadow Jade Pollack. Now, I don’t want anyone else to say, my kid that was murdered.”

Now, Pollack said his goal is to make sure no other family has to go through what his did.

“I didn’t wake up thinking this was going to happen on Valentine’s Day and think that I’m gonna be thrown into this,” Pollack said, “but I can’t just let my daughter’s death be in vain. I’m gonna make a difference for all the kids.”

Pollack is holding a memorial for Meadow Thursday night. He also said Gov. Rick Scott paid him a visit Thursday and told him he is dedicated to making schools safe for each child.

