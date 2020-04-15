Father of UMass Memorial Medical Center nurse surprises daughter with thoughtful gesture

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a UMass Memorial Medical Center nurse made sure to show his support as his daughter worked on Easter.

The dad surprised her and the rest of the staff by standing outside the hospital with a sign that read, “Thank you healthcare workers.”

He says he drove 40 minutes each way and stood there with his supportive message for two hours.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)