Father of young NH boy nearly hit by car on way to school bus: ‘Slow down, be careful’

The father of a young boy in Gilford, New Hampshire who was nearly run over by a car while walking onto a waiting school bus last month is hoping the terrifying incident serves as a learning moment for other parents.

“We want people to see this and see that school is back in session (and to) slow down and be careful,” said David Cota-Robles, who posted to Facebook a home surveillance video of the moment his 7-year-old son came inches from being mowed down by a motorist.

“It happened too quick,” Cota-Robles said. “It was scary.”

In the video, which was recorded as his son was heading to the bus for his third day of second grade, a driver in a dark sedan can be seen blowing past a school bus with its stop sign extended as the child stepped out into the road.

And although his son is safe, Cota-Robles’ family knows it could have ended much worse.

State law in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts requires that drivers slow down and come to a full stop when a school bus has on its flashing lights and the stop sign is out.

In Massachusetts alone, approximately 400,000 students ride the bus each year.

Cota-Robles hopes his son’s close call serves as a warning light for others.

“We weren’t posting this so we could do a witch hunt for the driver,” he said. “We just wanted to educate everyone on safety and make everyone better.”

