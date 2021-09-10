AUBURN, Maine (AP) — An infant whose father is charged with her murder suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, a prosecutor said Friday.

The 2-month-old victim had a skull fracture and hemorrhaging, said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue, who described the infant’s death as a “very violent event.”

But an attorney for Trevor Averill described the state’s case as “circumstantial at best,” WGME-TV reported.

Averill, 27, of Buckfield, pleaded not guilty Friday to depraved indifference murder, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The investigation began in July 2020 after Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Turner for a report of an infant in medical distress. The baby, Harper Averill, later died at Maine Medical Center.

