EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WHDH) — An 8-year-old boy who ventured out onto the ice in an effort to pick up litter was rescued after falling into the freezing water thanks to the heroic actions of his father and a police officer in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Four young boys were playing near the shore of Phoenix Park where the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers flow together when one of the boys went to retrieve a can from the ice before breaking through and plunging into the water.

One of the boy’s friends tried to rescue him but he too broke through the ice in the shallows and quickly returned to shore while the other boys called for help.

The boy’s father arrived at the same time as Officer Jason Kaveney.

The two rushed to the riverbank and formed a human chain to rescue the boy.

During the rescue, the father also fell into the river and Kaveney continued to hold onto him while he held onto his son.

Another bystander grabbed onto Kaveney’s leg and held on until Officers Ryan Prock and Tyler Stephens arrived at the scene.

The son and his father were pulled to safety and everyone is said to be doing well.

“This heroic save was made possible by a determined father driven by love and the selfless actions of a faithful guardian of the community,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

