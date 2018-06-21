SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WHDH) — Video captured the dramatic moments when a father pulled his unconscious son out of a race car that had burst into flames over Father’s Day weekend.

Mike Jones was speeding down South Boston Speedway in Virginia when a competitor hit his tire, causing him to lose control. Jones’ car bounced off the walls before a fire broke out.

His dad was watching the race and witnessed the crash. He immediately ran down to his son’s aid and pulled him out through the car’s window to safety.

“I got knocked out and by the time I come to, he was there over me at home plate,” Jones recalled.

Nascar put Jones’ dad on probation for running onto the track.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)