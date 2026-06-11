BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a children’s lemonade stand at gunpoint in South Boston Wednesday afternoon, the department announced.

Boston police responded to a radio call reporting an armed robbery on West Ninth Street at approximately 4:44 p.m. Before officers arrived, they received a description of two juvenile male suspects who fled on foot down the street in the direction of Dorchester Street. They said one of the two suspects was observed displaying a black firearm in his waistband at the time of the incident.

When officers arrived, they located the victims, two children who had been operating a lemonade stand. The victims told police that the suspects walked by the stand several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay as payment.

Before the victims could respond, one suspect grabbed a box filled with the money they had earned before they both took off from the scene.

The father of the victims spoke with 7NEWS about the harrowing incident.

“One of them said, ‘we don’t have any money, but we’re going to see if my mother will Venmo me the money so I can pay for it.’ Next thing you know, they came back and said, ‘we’re just going to take this,’ and they took my son’s and daughter’s – their money, bank that they had all their cash in,” the victims’ father said. “And as they did that they flashed a gun that they had in their waistband. This is appaling, this is grotesque. This is something that should not happen to young kids, we’re just having a lemonade stand. Can’t have a gun and can’t be robbing lemonade stands. It’s as easy as that.”

The victim’s father said they found the cash box a short distance away, but there was no money inside.

Neither suspect has been identified.

No arrests have yet been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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