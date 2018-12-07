Father says son was stabbed 5 times by sixth-grader at Woburn middle school

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a sixth-grade student stabbed another student with a knife during a fight at a middle school in Woburn Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to Kennedy Middle School on Middle Street around 8 a.m. found a student suffering from a superficial stab wound, according to a joint statement released by Mayor Scott Galvin, Police Chief Robert Rufo and Superintendent of Schools Matthew Crowley.

An 11-year-old boy was identified as the suspect and detained by a school resource officer, officials said.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

The victim’s father told 7News that his son was stabbed five times in the side and that he spent all of Thursday in the hospital recovering from puncture wounds. He is expected to be OK.

Student Lucas Almeida explained that it happened in the auditorium before classes started for the day.

“It was really crazy. I was never expecting this to ever happen at this school,” he said. “It’s just really dumb to bring a knife for no apparent reason, especially stabbing someone who did nothing.”

An investigation reportedly revealed that the incident was not a random act and was an isolated incident.

“This is so sad it’s happening in Woburn,” concerned parent Alicia Gaudioso said. “It’s so sad it happened at school.”

The school was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution but soon returned to a normal schedule.

Officials say the student in question will face discipline from the school district and possible charges at Lowell Juvenile Court pending the outcome of a police investigation.

