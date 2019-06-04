Father says Whitman elementary teacher unfairly accused of indecent assault

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a Whitman elementary school music teacher says his son was wrongly accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student.

Matthew Dimuccio, 32, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 following his arrest at his home Monday, according to the Whitman Police Department.

Dimuccio, who works at Duval Elementary School, was immediately placed on administrative leave on May 15 after a school resource officer was notified of alleged inappropriate contact.

An investigation was launched and police say they determined that there was probable cause to arrest him.

Because the victim is minor, additional details about the allegations were not released.

Dimuccio’s father, Kenneth, claims the allegations stem from a dance class that Dimuccio teaches.

“The dance was going on. He did it with over 100 students. One student had an objection and voiced it, so here we are,” Kenneth said.

He says his son was following a textbook on expressive dance, which his son has provided to police detectives.

“They are dance movement routines,” Kenneth said. “It’s a very sophisticated, highly regarded program that the school paid for him to attend and learn. He’s been practicing it but one student had an issue.”

