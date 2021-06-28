HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WHDH) — A father shot a man who he says was peeping into his young daughter’s window in Harris County, Texas late Sunday night.

A husband and wife confronted an intoxicated man who had been inappropriately touching himself outside their daughter’s window around 10 p.m. after hearing their daughter scream, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK.

The parents were both armed with handguns, which they are licensed to carry, and demanded that the man lie down in the yard while they waited for police to arrive, the sheriff’s office added.

The man allegedly did not comply and instead walked across the street to a gas station.

The armed couple followed him to the gas station, where the wife waited outside with the suspect as the husband went inside to call 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the handgun out of the wife’s hands and pointed it at her.

The husband then fired his weapon, shooting the man at least three times, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The father told the local news station that his daughter had complained about seeing someone watching her through the window before but that they did not believe her.

There were no other reported injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)