Father, son come face to face with great white shark in Buzzards Bay

BUZZARDS BAY (WHDH) – A father and son came face to face with a great white shark while out on their boat in Buzzards Bay.

“I’ve been boating out here 25 years. We don’t see sharks, and I wasn’t expecting to see a shark,” said David Cody, who was out on his boat with his son, Michael. “It was close enough right under the boat that we could touch it, not that we would.”

The shark’s fin could be seen as it swam past the Cody’s boat before gliding right under them.

David and his son believe the shark was a great white. The two were out exploring the islands in Buzzards Bay when the shark appeared.

“We were pretty excited,” Cody said. “We don’t see sharks. My son and I both are really active scuba divers, so seeing a great white shark, which we hadn’t seen before, was really exciting.”

Cody said since he and his won were on a boat, they weren’t worried and that the experience is a great family memory on the water.

“It made for a good boating day right before the kids go back to school,” Cody said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)