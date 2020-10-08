Father, son escape serious injury when massive tree crashes down on car in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son in Gardner are counting their blessings after they suffered only minor injuries when a massive tree came crashing down onto their car Wednesday night as high winds battered the region.

John and Luke Maciorowski said they were just a few homes away from their driveway when a giant tree fell across the road and onto the front of their Jeep, knocking them both unconscious and leaving them pinned inside the crumpled vehicle.

“I saw it at the last second and I thought it was a branch,” John Maciorowski recalled. “The roof was pushed on my head and I couldn’t slouch down. I was stuck in my seat and it wedged me right in my seat and he managed to literally pull me so I was laying down on the seat a little bit.”

His 22-year-old son, Luke, said he was able to kick out the windshield after regaining consciousness and help himself and his trapped father get out.

They both suffered concussions and Luke sustained a cut to his hand.

