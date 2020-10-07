Father, son escape serious injury when massive tree crashes down on car in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son in Gardner are counting their blessings after they suffered only minor injuries when a massive tree came crashing down onto their car Wednesday night as high winds battered the region.

John and Luke Maciorowski said they were just a few homes away from their driveway when a giant tree fell across the road and onto the front of their Jeep, knocking them both unconscious and leaving them pinned inside the crumpled vehicle.

“I saw it at the last second and I thought it was a branch,” John Maciorowski recalled.

His 22-year-old son, Luke, said he managed to kick out the windshield after regaining consciousness and help his trapped father get out and crawl safely.

