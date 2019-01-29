Father, son help rescue driver after fiery head-on collision in NH

DUBLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A father and son jumped into action after a fireball erupted on a busy New Hampshire street when a Jeep collided head-on into a tractor-trailer last Tuesday.

Marc and John Cramer had their dashcam rolling while driving down Route 101 when they captured the Jeep in front of them suddenly veer into the opposite lane and strike the tractor-trailer.

The collision caused the truck’s fuel tank to ignite, sending flames into the air.

“I don’t remember even braking actually,” Marc Cramer said. “Looking back on it, it was a blessing because it knocked the Jeep out of the fire.”

The Cramers say they hailed another witness and ran through the flaming fuel to help the 18-year-old driver of that Jeep.

“We had some training in Colorado before we came out here, wilderness and first aid,” Marc Cramer said. “We put him on his side immediately, and John was holding his neck the whole time.”

“The adrenaline rush just made everything really slow,” John Cramer added. “I had to take a breath for one second and just do it. We don’t know what’s going to happen, if it’s going to explode.”

The father and son managed to keep the driver alive until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in good condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was able to escape the cab, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)