Father, son help rescue driver after fiery head-on crash in NH

DUBLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A father and son are being hailed as heroes for putting their own lives on the line to save a driver involved in a head-on crash in New Hampshire.

Marc and John Cramer had their dashcam rolling as they were driving down Route 101 last Tuesday when the Jeep in front of them suddenly veered into the oncoming lane and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.

The violent crash caused the truck’s fuel tank to ignite, sending a fireball into the air.

“I don’t remember even braking actually,” Marc Cramer said. “Looking back on it, it was a blessing because it knocked the Jeep out of the fire.”

After hailing another witness for help, the Cramers raced through the flaming fuel to rescue the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep.

“We had some training in Colorado before we came out here, wilderness and first aid,” Marc Cramer said. “We put him on his side immediately, and John was holding his neck the whole time.”

John Cramer said, “the adrenaline rush just made everything really slow.”

“I had to take a breath for one second and just do it,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, if it’s going to explode.”

The Cramers managed to keep the driver alive until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in good condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was able to escape the cab, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)