Father, son hospitalized after house goes up in flames in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and his son were hospitalized after their house went up in flames in Bourne early Monday morning.

A 65-year-old man and his 35-year-old son awoke to flames and smoke inside their home on Cotuit Road just before 2 a.m., according to Bourne Interim Fire Chief David Cody.

Firefighters responding to the scene learned the fire had started on the first floor by a wood stove.

Both men were transported to the hospital — one with burn injuries and the other for smoke inhalation, Cody said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)