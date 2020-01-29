Father, son ‘pretty startled’ after truck slams into Falmouth home

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck slammed into a house in Falmouth late Tuesday night, waking up a father and son who had been sleeping inside.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 28 just before 11 p.m. found a truck sustained significant front-end damage after it struck a home.

David Webb recalled hearing a loud noise before yelling to see if his son, Matthew, was OK.

“It was so loud,” he said. “I didn’t feel the shake so much, I just heard the sound and I thought something had happened to my son.”

Matthew Webb added that he was “pretty startled by it.”

“Come out to see if Dad’s alright; he’s good and noticed that a car had come into the side of the house,” he recalled.

They both said they are doing OK, adding that the driver of the truck was taken away in an ambulance.

The impact of the crash left a hole in the side of the house.

The cause remains under investigation.

