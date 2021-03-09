Father, son rescued after falling through ice at Malden pond

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and his young son were rescued after falling through the ice at a pond in Malden on Tuesday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene at Fellsmere Pond where state police say the boy fell around 4 p.m.

His 32-year-old father jumped in to rescue him but ended up needing assistance as well.

Both were rushed to a hospital but there has been no word on their conditions at this time.

